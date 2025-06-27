Dar to visit US, China, and two other key nations in July

Foreign Minister to undertake strategic diplomatic engagements in Azerbaijan, China, US, Malaysia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to embark on a series of high-level diplomatic visits in July, covering four key countries including China, the United States, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia, diplomatic sources confirmed.

The month-long diplomatic outreach will begin with Dar’s visit to Azerbaijan, followed by his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in China.

He is also scheduled to travel to the United States, where he will preside over a United Nations Security Council session, reflecting Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with multilateral institutions and its active role on the global stage.

Later in July, the Deputy Prime Minister will visit Malaysia to further bilateral ties and regional cooperation, the sources added.

The series of visits underscores Islamabad’s renewed emphasis on strategic diplomacy amid shifting geopolitical alignments, with a focus on regional connectivity, multilateral diplomacy, and economic cooperation.