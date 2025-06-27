Pakistan always advocates for two-state solution to Palestine issue: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan always advocates for two-state solution to Palestine issue: Ishaq Dar

Dar was briefing the media about Pakistan's recent diplomatic engagements

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 18:45:22 PKT

reaches a two-state solution.

He was briefing the media in Islamabad on Friday about Pakistan's achievements and recent diplomatic engagements.

Dar said that Pakistan has always advocated for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue with establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

To a question, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan and the United States are actively engaged in tariff talks and it is hoped that we will reach a win-win conclusion.

Also Read: Ishaq Dar, Egyptian FM discuss recent developments in Gaza

He made it clear that Pakistan never asked for ceasefire nor engaging in dialogue process with India.

However, he stated that Pakistan is ready for composite talks with India in a dignified manner on all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“It is for the first time that Pakistan's narrative was accepted and acknowledged at the global level during standoff with India,” Dar added.

He shared that Pakistan will assume presidency of the United Nations Security Council next month and a ministerial meeting has been planned in New York on 22nd of next month.