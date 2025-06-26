CM Gandapur denied meeting with Imran, threatens IMF non-cooperation

Gandapur says refusal to meet PTI founder is unconstitutional; warns of withholding support for IMF

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur accused the federal authorities of violating constitutional norms by preventing him from meeting the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Gandapur said the denial of access to the former prime minister was a blatant breach of constitutional rights. “It is our constitutional right to meet our party leader. Yet, I am not being allowed to do so,” he said, adding that the rule of law in the country was being crushed.

The KP chief minister said the provincial government passed its budget to counter “conspiracies” and avoid a constitutional crisis. “We approved the budget after deliberation, taking into account the prevailing conditions in the province. If the PTI founder directs us to dissolve the assembly, we will act accordingly,” he stated.

In a veiled warning to the centre, Gandapur said the KP government would reconsider its cooperation in the upcoming phase of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. “We won’t participate in any finance meetings. Our attitude will mirror theirs during the next stage of the IMF deal,” he warned.

Expressing frustration over being ignored, the chief minister said he remains accountable only to the PTI founder. “I do not respond to anyone but him. I filed a petition in the Supreme Court on his instructions,” he said. “For two months now, I have not been allowed to meet him.”

He further alleged that force was used when PTI members attempted to protest. “We are shot at when we exercise our democratic right to protest,” he claimed. “Before the budget was passed, the founder directed a meeting be held with him — but that never happened.”

Gandapur insisted the PTI founder retains full authority over the KP government. “I want to meet him every week. As chief minister, I have the right to do so, but they are testing our patience by denying us this access,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that he would follow no directive but that of the party’s founder. “The budget session is still ongoing. They are exposing their own character by barring this meeting,” he remarked.