PM Shehbaz approves committee for Pakistan Digital Authority appointments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave approval for the formation of a search and selection committee tasked with recommending appointments to the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), as outlined in the Digital Nation Pakistan Act.

The Act, which was enacted in January 2025 and endorsed by the federal cabinet in June 2024, aims to transform Pakistan into a digitally advanced nation by promoting digital society, economy, and governance. It emphasises the effective use of digital technologies, responsible data handling, innovative public service delivery, and the development of strong digital infrastructure to drive sustainable economic growth, enhance public well-being, and modernise governance systems.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the committee will recommend suitable candidates for the positions of chairperson and two members of the PDA. It will also advise on their compensation and benefits.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has been named the committee’s convener. Other members include the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, and the secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, and IT and Telecom Division.

The Digital Nation Bill also outlines the creation of three new entities, including the PDA, which will consist of a chairperson and two members. This authority will be responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing the National Digital Master Plan, as well as creating a framework to evaluate digital transformation initiatives.

Additionally, a strategic oversight committee will be formed, led by the IT Minister. It will include secretaries from the IT, finance, and planning ministries, along with private sector representatives.

Upon the bill’s passage, National Assembly IT Committee Chairman Syed Aminul Haque stressed the importance of digital transformation, calling it essential for building a progressive society and a vibrant digital economy. He noted that these initiatives should be viewed as technical necessities rather than political actions.

Haque emphasised that digitisation is a pressing need of the era and requires a collaborative digital governance framework to succeed.