Lahore airport to face partial closure from July 1

Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 18:23:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore will remain closed daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM between July 1 and September 15, 2025.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday to mitigate risks posed by increased bird activity around the airport during the monsoon season.

All domestic and international airlines have been instructed to adjust flight schedules accordingly, considering check-in availability, aircraft parking, and lounge capacity.

The authority has emphasised that airlines must align their schedules to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruptions for passengers during these restricted hours.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight narrowly escaped an accident after it was hit by a bird at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while landing.

The PIA flight PK-304 was returning from Karachi, with 200 passengers on board.

Official say that no bird repellent system has been installed at any airport across the country to protect planes from bird hits. These bird strikes cause losses of millions of rupees to airlines every year besides posing danger to human lives.