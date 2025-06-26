Terrorism must not be politicised, says Khawaja Asif at SCO meet

Pakistan Pakistan Terrorism must not be politicised, says Khawaja Asif at SCO meet

He emphasized on the need to put an end to the attacks on the Palestinians

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 15:54:58 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Defence Minster Khawaja Asif on Thursday stated that terrorism was a global challenge and it must not be used for political gains.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defence ministers meeting, he condemned the unconstitutional and unprovoked attacks by Israel on Iran.

He also expressed deep concern over the human crisis in Gaza and Israel’s brutality in the Middle East. He emphasized on the need to put an end to the attacks on the Palestinians and stressed on an immediate ceasefire.

Defence Minister reiterated the menace of terrorism and urged the international community to take effective measures to eradicate terrorism. He also appealed the world leaders to avoid politicizing terrorism related issues.

Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan condemn all sorts of terrorism, and called for investigation and punishment for the brains behind the attack, the attack’s sponsors and attacker’s protectors.

He highlighted that long-standing disputes of Palestine and Kashmir were a threat to global peace. He emphasized for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue, mediation, and diplomatic strategy. He urged the international community to take measures to cease the long-standing disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

Addressing the members of the SCO, he asserted that Pakistan’s efficient role in SCO was vital for regional stability and mutual cooperation. He vowed to abide by the United Nations manifesto, SCO charter and international laws.

He further noted that Afghanistan’s peace and stability was inevitable for regional peace and SCO’s vision.