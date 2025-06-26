First monsoon rain lashes Lahore, other parts of country

The PMD has predicted more rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - First monsoon rain lash the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing much needed relief for masses from the scorching heat.

Rain accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant in the metropolis, as the mercury dropped, the masses breathed a sigh of relief.

Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and residents faced immense difficulties as rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas.

The rain severely disrupted Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system, leaving citizens frustrated. Dozens of feeders tripped due to the rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

Rain was also reported in several other cities including federal capital Islamabad and parts of Kashmir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

