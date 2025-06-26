Chairman Senate, Iranian envoy discuss regional situation, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam held a detailed discussion on the regional situation and ways to strengthen bilateral relations on Wednesday.

Speaking on the Iran-Israel situation, Gilani said, “I am pleased that a ceasefire has been established between Iran and Israel. We commend the leadership, armed forces, and people of Iran for their brave efforts during this difficult time.”

He praised the effective strategy of the Iranian leadership, which prevented the conflict from escalating and led to a ceasefire.

He added, “I am confident that Iran, with its effective strategy, strength, courage, and resilience, will soon recover. We pray for peace, prosperity and development of the region. We offer heartfelt condolences and sympathy for the martyrdom of senior Iranian military officers, nuclear scientists, and innocent civilians in the Israeli attacks.”

He said Pakistan has strongly condemned the aggression by Israel against Iran on various important forums. Pakistan reiterates its full support for Iran’s sovereignty and its legitimate right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

The Chairman shared that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has communicated with Iranian leadership several times since 13 June, strongly condemning Israeli aggression and assuring full solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Pakistan’s leadership and Parliament have issued strong statements condemning Israel’s attacks and blatant violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that Pakistan supported the joint statement issued by the 51st OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference and 21 Arab and African countries against Israeli aggression.

The Chairman Senate conveyed best wishes to the Supreme Leader and the people of Iran.

The ambassador briefed the Chairman Senate about the Iran-Israel situation. He also thanked the Chairman Senate, the National Assembly and the Senate for support during the crisis.

