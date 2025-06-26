Kiswa of Holy Kaaba replaced as Hijri year 1447 begins

Kiswa of Holy Kaaba replaced as Hijri year 1447 begins

The Kiswa refers to the black silk embroidered cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba.

Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 05:39:03 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) - The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque held the ceremonial changing of the Kiswa, the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba Thursday, in observance of the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

As part of a carefully coordinated process, the gilded curtain from the Kaaba door, which measures 6.35 metres in length and 3.33 metres in width, was removed first.

A Saudi team of 154 trained craftsmen oversaw the process and their duties include raising the old Kiswa, detaching the gilded elements, and installing the new Kiswa.

The new Kiswa comprises 47 intricately embroidered black silk panels featuring 68 Quranic verses stitched with 24-karat gold-plated silver threads. The entire Kiswa weighs approximately 1,415 kilograms.

To create the new Kiswa, the team used 120 kilograms of gold-plated silver thread, 60 kilograms of pure silver, 825 kilograms of silk, and 410 kilograms of raw cotton. Additionally, 54 gilded pieces were produced using eight specialized weaving machines within the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa.

