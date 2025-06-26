Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presides over the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced the sighting of the Muharram moon, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1447H on Friday.

The 10th of Muharram will consequently be observed in Pakistan on Sunday, July 6.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam, holding profound spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was held in Islamabad. Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the meeting.

Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also convened simultaneously at their respective headquarters across the country.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s national space agency, Suparco, has predicted that Muharram moon likely to be sighted on June 26.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, the birth of the new moon will take place on June 25, 2025, at 3:32pm.

Naqvi reviews Muharram arrangements

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday presided over a special meeting to review security arrangements during Muharram.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the security plan during Muharram in all four provinces and Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

The participants also decided to take stern action against people for spreading hatred on social media.

The meeting decided that a decision about the suspension of internet and mobile services will be taken after consultation with the provinces.

Mohsin Naqvi vowed to take all decisions in coordination with all relevant organisations.

He said that the Center will extend all-out support to all the provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad to maintain law and order situation.

Mohsin Naqvi said that no would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the use of the latest technology should be ensured during the monitoring of Muharram processions and majalis.