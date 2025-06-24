In-focus

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's support for Iran at all diplomatic forums

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's support for Iran at all diplomatic forums

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms support for Iran and stresses diplomacy amid Middle East tensions.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasising the critical role of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring peace amid escalating regional tensions.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Iran on all diplomatic platforms, including the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Prime Minister urged all parties to uphold international law and the principles outlined in the UN Charter, highlighting the need for restraint and constructive engagement.

President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance during recent hostilities and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Also read: PM discusses Middle East situation with Saudi, Qatari ambassadors

Both leaders agreed on the importance of unity among Muslim nations and maintaining close communication during these testing times to uphold peace and cooperation in the region. 

Related Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions
Pak- Iran Tensions
US-Iran Tensions
United Nations (UN)
Iran
Prime Minister of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif
International
War on Terror
Pakistan Politics
United States



Related News