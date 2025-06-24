PM discusses Middle East situation with Saudi, Qatari ambassadors

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly after the Iranian attack on the US military base in Qatar.

“Met the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East… Pakistan will continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline after meeting with Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy.

The prime minister conveyed his prayers and good wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting with Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the Amir and the people of Qatar following Monday night’s attacks on US military base.

“We pray for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also held a telephonic interaction with both the envoys on Monday night and expressed his serious concern over the reports of missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar.

He had urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

The Qatari ambassador thanked the prime minister for immediately reaching out to him after this “most unfortunate development” as well as for the expression of solidarity at that critical time.

During the telephonic call with Saudi ambassador, the prime minister reiterated his call for de-escalation and restoration of peace in the region.

The Saudi envoy also thanked the prime minister and agreed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan must continue to work together and coordinate closely to ensure an early peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.