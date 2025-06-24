PIA suspends Gulf flights as tensions flare after Iran's missile strikes on US bases in Qatar

Loud explosions were reported in the city, prompting fear and uncertainty

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended all flight operations to Gulf countries following heightened tensions in the region after Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Qatar late Monday night.

In a statement, the PIA spokesperson confirmed that flights to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai have been cancelled due to the escalating conflict.

The decision was made in light of the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf.

Just hours earlier, Iran had carried out a series of missile attacks targeting US military installations, including those in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Iranian operation has been dubbed “Basharat-e-Fatah” (Glad Tidings of Victory) and is being seen as a direct retaliation for the recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to international media, including Reuters, several blasts rocked Doha during the missile barrage, though no immediate details of casualties or damage have been confirmed.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also shut down its airspace, further disrupting regional air traffic and adding to the aviation chaos.

With the situation hanging by a thread, PIA has said it is monitoring developments closely and will resume operations only when it is safe to do so. Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with airline officials for further updates.