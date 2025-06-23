CM Gandapur warns of dissolving KP Assembly on Imran Khan's orders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM accuses federal government of conspiracy, vows to follow Imran Khan's lead

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Monday stated that he would dissolve the provincial assembly if PTI founder Imran Khan instructed him to do so.

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Gandapur expressed frustration over being denied a meeting with Imran Khan, saying that he wants to present the provincial budget to the party leader but is not being allowed to meet him.

He accused the Governor of deliberately avoiding the assembly session to sabotage the budget presentation, saying this is the first time in the province's history that the Governor has not summoned a budget session. He alleged the federal government is conspiring to declare an economic emergency to justify ending the provincial government.

“We will pass this budget and implement whatever Imran Khan directs,” Gandapur declared. He said this assembly sends a clear message to all institutions: Imran Khan was the legitimate Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his government was removed through a conspiracy.

He further alleged that PTI leaders and workers were subjected to severe persecution and violence. He claimed that the conspiracy against PTI continued, including the “theft” of the party’s mandate in the February 8 general elections, where Form-47 was manipulated to favor others. He referred to the Rawalpindi Commissioner’s statement as evidence of electoral wrongdoing.

Gandapur emphasised that Imran Khan dissolved both the Punjab and KP governments in the interest of democracy. “When he says we’ll end our government, we will — but we will not allow any conspiracy,” he said. He warned those who misuse power that history will remember them, and they are mistaken if they believe they won’t be held accountable.