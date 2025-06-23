Fawad Chaudhry urges Imran Khan to bring political leaders to forefront

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has urged former prime minister Imran Khan to elevate genuine political figures within the party’s leadership, criticising the current overseas leadership for being ineffective.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, Fawad stated, “PTI’s current leadership is sitting abroad while we and the workers are facing court cases here. They are failing to lead the party effectively.”

He added that the hardships faced after the May 9 incidents were endured by those on the ground, not by those abroad. “If this current leadership were in our place, they would have run away leaving behind their shoes,” he remarked.

Fawad also stressed the importance of Pakistan standing by Iran amid rising regional tensions. “Any regime change in Iran would be a serious loss, and Pakistan must support its Iranian brothers in these times,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the ATC Lahore granted an extension in interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in five cases related to the May 9 riots. Judge Manzar Ali Gill extended the bail until August 8 after the prosecution informed the court that relevant case records were currently with the Lahore High Court and could not be presented.