First monsoon spell to hit Pakistan from June 25, says Met Office

The rain is expected to bring relief from the heat, but the public is urged to remain cautious

Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 17:32:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted countrywide rainfall starting from June 25 due to incoming monsoon winds.

The first spell of monsoon is expected to begin on the evening of June 24 and continue until July 2.

According to the forecast, rainfall is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Sheikhupura from June 25 to 29.

Thundershowers are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum between June 26 and 28.

During this period, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, and Bajaur will receive rain, with heavy downpours likely in Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, and Kohistan.



The weather department further stated that Zhob, Barkhan, Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan could also experience rainfall from June 25 to 28.

From June 26 to 28, there is a risk of landslides in hilly areas and urban flooding in low-lying regions.

Concerned authorities have been advised to stay alert and prepared.

The rain is expected to bring relief from the heat, but the public is urged to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.