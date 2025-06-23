CM Murad says Rs254b allocated for Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that Rs254 billion have been earmarked for Karachi, adding that this figure could increase, but it will not be cut under any circumstances.

Speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly, Murad Ali Shah defended the budget allocations and addressed various concerns raised by the opposition.

“We’ve set aside Rs254 billion for Karachi — if needed, we’ll bump it up, but there’s no way it’s coming down,” he said.

Touching on salaries, he remarked, the Speaker draws the highest salary in the Assembly, yet it’s only 10 percent of a judge’s salary.

He also addressed the issue of minimum wages, saying the minimum salary should be Rs42,000. He added that the matter would be finalised next month.

Recalling scenes from budget day, the chief minister criticised opposition behaviour, saying the opposition created an uproar and ruckus.

In the Punjab Assembly, the Speaker had kicked everyone out for the same reason — he had the right to do so.

Murad Ali Shah noted that his government had invited opposition lawmakers to submit their development schemes.

Seventeen members submitted schemes along with their cost estimates.

Five members also sent schemes but didn’t mention the cost — how can we take those seriously?

Reaffirming his position, Shah said that as long as his party wants him there, he will stay put. He said the opposition claims Karachi is being ignored, but the government is working hard to improve the city’s law and order.

He added that the government aims to complete 1,460 development schemes this year and urged the opposition to stop nitpicking and work together for the betterment of Sindh.

The Sindh Assembly session was later adjourned until 11am, Tuesday.