'Hybrid governance model' key to Pakistan's diplomatic, regional gains: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan 'Hybrid governance model' key to Pakistan's diplomatic, regional gains: Khawaja Asif

Asif called meeting between President Trump and Field Marshal Munir an "unprecedented development"

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 21:02:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has attributed Pakistan's recent diplomatic, regional, and economic gains — including its strengthened ties with the United States — to what he described as the “hybrid model of governance.”

In a post on X, Khawaja Asif called the meeting between US President Trump and Field Marshal Asim Munir an "unprecedented development" in Pakistan-US relations.

"Never before has a US President invited and held talks with a Pakistani army chief in such a manner," he noted, calling it a landmark in the 78-year history of bilateral ties.

Asif stated that the dialogue between the two leaders — which addressed global and regional concerns — reinforced Pakistan’s pivotal role in international affairs.

فیلڈ مارشل عاصم منیر اور صدر ٹرمپ کی ملاقات پاک امریکہ تعلقات میں ایک سنگ میل ھے۔ اس سے پہلے امریکہ صدر کی پاکستانی آرمی چیف کی دعوت اور ملاقات کی مثال نہیں یہ تعلقات کی 78سال کی تاریخ سب سے اھم موڑ ھے۔ اس ملاقات میں جسطرح بین الاقوامی اور خطہ کے معاملات زیر بحث آۓ اس سے وطنُ… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 19, 2025

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for their leadership, stating that their combined efforts led to economic revival and diplomatic success, including countering Indian aggression.

According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump, at the White House.

The high-level engagement was scheduled at the Cabinet Room over Luncheon, followed by a visit to the Oval Office. Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs accompanied President Trump. Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Adviser.

It said a detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasising the importance of resolution of the conflict.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir conveyed the deep appreciation of the government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.