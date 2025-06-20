LHC orders witness statements to be recorded in both English and Urdu

Pakistan Pakistan LHC orders witness statements to be recorded in both English and Urdu

Justice Nadeem observed that a 1973 notification exists mandating the use of Urdu in courts

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 11:26:28 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court has directed all subordinate courts across Punjab to record witness statements in both English and Urdu.

Justice Tariq Nadeem issued this important order, highlighting that a 1973 notification exists mandating the use of Urdu in courts. However, the judge noted, this directive has regrettably not been implemented to date.

The court observed that in Punjab's lower courts, witness testimonies are still recorded only in English, which often creates obstacles in the delivery of justice — especially when translations are done in the absence of the witness.

This ruling came during the hearing of an appeal by Muhammad Irfan alias Pomi, who had been sentenced to death in the murder case of a citizen named Abdul Nasir. After a detailed review of the evidence, the court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment.

Justice Nadeem noted inconsistencies in the statements of two eyewitnesses at the scene, which may have resulted from errors in English typing. He emphasized that, by law, statements should be recorded in the witness’s native language and in the presence of the accused or their representative.

While the court affirmed the prosecution’s case based on witness testimonies, medical reports, and other evidence, it granted sentence leniency due to translation errors.

The court instructed the Registrar of the Lahore High Court to circulate the judgment to all session judges, special judges, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

All judicial officers have been directed to ensure that future witness statements are recorded in both English and Urdu in the presence of the witness.

It’s worth noting that the Supreme Court has already ruled to implement Urdu as the official language, though full enforcement remains pending.