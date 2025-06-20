Pakistan rendered immense sacrifices in global war against terrorism: Field Marshal Munir

Field Marshal Munir highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stated that Pakistan has been at the forefront and rendered immense sacrifices in the global war against terrorism.

According to the Pakistan Army's media wing (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir is currently on an official visit to the United States. In Washington, D.C., he met with scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of international media, on Thursday where key regional and global issues were discussed.

The field marshal highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability. He also discussed the “Battle for Truth” and Operation Bunyān Marsūs.

Field Marshal Munir presented Pakistan’s stance on terrorism and mentioned the negative role of regional elements who sponsor terrorism under the guise of hybrid warfare.

He also reviewed the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Munir emphasized the importance of broad-based relations founded on shared strategic interests and economic cooperation. He also clarified Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global conflicts.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the two countries in areas such as counterterrorism, regional security, and economic development.

Field Marshal Munir stated that Pakistan plays a responsible and proactive role in reducing regional tensions and promoting a cooperative security framework.

ISPR added that the field marshal highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan across sectors such as information technology, agriculture, minerals, and natural resources. He invited global partners to cooperate in these sectors for shared prosperity.

Participants appreciated Field Marshal Munir’s candid articulation of Pakistan’s stance and praised the country’s principled and consistent policies.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting reflected Pakistan’s transparent diplomacy, international engagement, and its policy of peaceful coexistence based on principles.