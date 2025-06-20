Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meets today to discuss 28-point agenda

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The 34th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will be held today (Friday) and a 28-point agenda has been issued for the session.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will preside over the meeting.

According to an official statement, the cabinet will approve amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public-Private Partnership Rules. The agenda also includes the approval of a grant-in-aid for Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the discussion of a financial aid of Rs10 million for cancer treatment of a woman named Parveen Akhtar.

The Islamia College Research Centre’s 2021–22 ADP (Annual Development Programme) is also on the agenda. Amendments to the rules governing NGOs working in the province are part of the budget agenda. The cabinet will also discuss a legal relaxation for the purchase of two Fortuner vehicles.

Additionally, the Monkeyal Urban Development Authority in Haripur is included in the agenda. The amended “Right to Public Services” bill will be presented in the cabinet. Approval will also be sought for the procurement of more buses for the BRT system, and the ADP schemes for Zamung Kor in Swat, D.I. Khan, and Abbottabad will also be approved.

The statement added that the approval of the ADP scheme for the Zamung Kor Girls Campus in Peshawar is also on the agenda. Implementation of a mechanism to prevent illegal deforestation in Arandu, Chitral is included, as well as a discussion on funding for halted projects under the Irrigation Department.