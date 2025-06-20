KP CM Gandapur threatens to dissolve assembly amid political tensions

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM Gandapur threatens to dissolve assembly amid political tensions

In a video message, Gandapur stated that PTI’s founding leader has been unjustly imprisoned

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 10:53:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that he holds the authority to dissolve the provincial assembly at any time.

In a video message, Gandapur stated that PTI’s founding leader has been unjustly imprisoned and that their mandate was stolen after the events of May 9.

“Despite all efforts to dismantle the KP government, the people of KP have stood by their mandate,” he said.

He criticised the KP governor for not calling the budget session, terming it a constitutional responsibility.

“The PTI founder has the legal and moral right to be consulted on the budget, yet he is being denied access,” Gandapur added.

He warned that failure to present the budget could allow the federal government to impose an economic emergency and take over the province.

He directed all MPAs not to vote on the budget demands in today’s session and said he will announce the next plan of action on Monday.

“I have the authority to dissolve the assembly anytime—there is no requirement to wait for the budget,” Gandapur declared. “This is a direct message to all institutions.”

He also cautioned party members that attempts were being made to repeat the events of May 9 and February 8.

“PTI workers should prepare mentally and physically. We will not let this conspiracy succeed.”

He concluded by saying, “When we come out, no budget—neither in the National Assembly nor in any province—will be passed. The time is now. If not now, then when?”