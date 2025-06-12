PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with UAE president

Thu, 12 Jun 2025

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to maintain close coordination, and continue working together to advance shared goals of regional peace and prosperity.

The understanding was reached during meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a history of close cooperation.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing collaboration in key areas.

The prime minister conveyed his sincere gratitude to the leadership of UAE for its constructive role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India.

He appreciated the UAE's positive role in promoting peace, dialogue and stability in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and ongoing engagements at all levels.

The prime minister reiterated his earlier invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.