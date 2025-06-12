New war in region could be catastrophic, warns PPP leader Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan New war in region could be catastrophic, warns PPP leader Sherry Rehman

Global instability and ongoing conflicts threaten the progress of developing nations, says Sherry

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 21:43:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former federal minister, Sherry Rehman, issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that the outbreak of a new war in the region would be extremely dangerous for global stability.

In a public statement, Rehman, also part of high-level delegation to lobby for Pakistan abroad, highlighted that the world is already grappling with numerous conflicts—both large and small—since the end of World War II. She stressed that the consequences of war are never confined to one nation but inevitably impact the international community as a whole.

“Wars do not respect borders,” she said. “They send shockwaves across economies and societies, especially in developing nations whose developmental goals suffer the most.”

More to read: Pakistan seeks peace while India pushes war narrative: Bilawal Bhutto



The seasoned politician and diplomat further emphasized that the world is already under significant strain from existing geopolitical tensions and cannot afford another conflict.

“The world simply cannot sustain another war,” Rehman stated.

“Nations with influence and power must act with responsibility and do everything in their capacity to promote peace and diplomatic solutions.”

Rehman’s remarks come amid rising global concern over escalating tensions in several hotspots around the world, with analysts warning of far-reaching humanitarian and economic consequences if another major conflict were to erupt.