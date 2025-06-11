Pakistan seeks peace while India pushes war narrative: Bilawal Bhutto

'We want lasting peace in the region'

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan continues to advocate for peace, while India persists with its war narrative.

Talking to media along with Pakistani delegation in London, Bilawal emphasised that the Pakistani armed forces had proven their ability to defend the country, and Pakistan always exercised its right to a strong defence when needed.

Addressing the broader context of regional relations, he stated, “The people of both Pakistan and India want to live in peace.”

He further asserted that Pakistan's stance is based on truth and a message of peace, whereas India's narrative is rooted in falsehoods. “We observed a ceasefire, yet India's narrative is visible to all,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed gratitude to the entire delegation representing Pakistan and reiterated that all regional issues can be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

“We want lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Looking ahead, he announced that the delegation will travel to Brussels to convey Pakistan’s message to the European Union.

Earlier, Bilawal and his nine-member diplomatic delegation arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal and his team. Bilawal signed the guest book upon his arrival at the mission.

