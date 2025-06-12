4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Turbat

No reports of damage or casualties have been received.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 21:13:59 PKT

TURBAT (Dunya News) – An earthquake jolted Turbat and its surrounding areas in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and occurred at a depth of 25 kilometers. The epicenter was located 109 kilometers northeast of Turbat.

The tremors caused panic among residents, prompting them to rush out of their homes while reciting prayers.

