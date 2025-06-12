Pakistani leaders express condolences over tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

PM Shehbaz, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, CM Maryam Nawaz, and PPP leaders offer sympathy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Top Pakistani leaders have expressed deep sorrow over a tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad, India, that claimed the lives of 241 passengers aboard an Air India flight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his heartfelt condolences through a statement on social media platform X, describing the incident as "deeply heartbreaking." He extended thoughts and prayers to the grieving families and said, “In this hour of grief, our sympathies are with the people of India.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed his sorrow on X, mourning the loss of human lives in Gujarat’s capital. “Our condolences are with the bereaved families during this painful time,” he stated.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared his grief, calling the crash “a painful tragedy” and extended condolences to the Indian nation. “We stand with the people of India in solidarity,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep regret over the loss of 241 lives in the crash. “We share the pain of the families who lost their loved ones,” she said in a statement.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, National Assembly Member, also extended her condolences. “Our thoughts are with the affected families and individuals,” she said.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from across Pakistan’s political spectrum, underlining a message of humanity and shared grief beyond borders.