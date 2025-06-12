PM Shehbaz reaches UAE on official visit

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Thu, 12 Jun 2025 13:34:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) a daylong official at the invitation of the country’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Foreign Office, a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

The prime minister’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.