Absence of judges proves cases against Imran Khan are false: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif said all cases against Imran Khan are based on lies

Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 12:34:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has claimed that the disappearance of judges involved in cases against former prime minister Imran Khan is clear evidence that the cases are fabricated.

In a strongly worded statement, Barrister Saif said all cases against Imran Khan are based on lies, and the absence of judges further proves this. “If there were even the slightest credible evidence against Imran Khan, the judges would have been brought to court on stretchers,” he remarked.

He alleged that the repeated disappearance of judges and lawyers was a tactic to prolong fake cases. Referring to the 26th constitutional amendment, he said it has paralyzed the justice system. “If courts fail to deliver justice, it is the citizens’ right to take to the streets,” he asserted.

He further stated that the 'fake government' has played its final card by resorting to force, but the fear among the public has now vanished. “The people are ready to rise again. This illegitimate regime has pushed the public to the point of protest. They are always prepared to come out in support of their beloved leader.”

Barrister Saif warned that the upcoming protest movement would be beyond the control of the current government. “The public will take to the streets with full force and respond decisively to any fascist actions taken by the regime,” he concluded.