Pakistan Pakistan KP budget in limbo amid PTI intra-party rift

Budget would be rejected if it is tabled without consulting Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 16:48:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 tomorrow (Friday), but internal divisions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the process.

Reports indicated that a dissident faction within PTI, along with several other lawmakers, was prepared to boycott the budget session.

Former provincial minister Shakeel Khan told Dunya News that if the budget is tabled without consultation with the PTI founder, Imran Khan, it would be rejected by him and others. He expressed concerns that the budget may have been drafted under IMF pressure and without input from the party’s senior leadership.

According to party insiders, the Imran Khan had directed that senior figures such as Adviser on Finance, former finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Atif Khan, and Junaid Akbar be consulted during budget formulation. However, these leaders were reportedly sidelined, prompting strong reactions from several assembly members.

Sources also revealed that due to these internal disputes, the budget’s approval in the provincial assembly is now at risk. While the budget has been prepared without consultation with the Imran Khan, discontented members have agreed to obstruct its passage.

Many legislators remain uncertain whether the budget should be tabled at all without the party founder’s approval.

Earlier, the budget documents of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, set to be presented tomorrow, were obtained by Dunya News.

According to the documents, KP’s development budget will increase by Rs114 billion — from Rs414 billion in 2024-25 to Rs528 billion in the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed allocation includes Rs195 billion for the Provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP), Rs45 billion for local governments, and Rs33 billion for the merged districts' ADP.

Additionally, Rs50 billion will be earmarked for the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), Rs175 billion for foreign project assistance, and Rs29 billion under the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the upcoming provincial budget will be tax-free, with no new taxes imposed on the public.

In a statement, Gandapur said that budget planning was done in consultation with former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. He affirmed that KP has not taken any new loans and has allocated Rs150 billion for debt repayment.

Highlighting development goals, Gandapur revealed that work was underway on mega projects including the Dera Motorway. He added that the provincial government will expand interest-free loan schemes to empower the youth economically.

The chief minister also declared an "educational emergency" aimed at improving the quality of education in the province.