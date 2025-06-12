PM reaffirms commitment to end child labour

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending child labour and ensuring a better, brighter future for every child.

In his message on the World Day Against Child Labour, the prime minister emphasised the importance of the key role of the federal and provincial governments, the private sector, educational institutions, media and civil society to prevent and completely eradicate child labour from society.

On the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour, Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the global community in its fight against child labour. Today serves as a reminder that we must continue our journey towards a future where every child in the world grows up in a safe and prosperous environment, he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif noted that children subjected to child labour not only face sexual and psychological abuse, but they are also deprived of their fundamental right to education. They are robbed of their childhood.

This year’s theme “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: let’s speed up efforts!” highlights that while progress has been made, much more remains to be done. On this occasion, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF are launching the 2025 Global Estimates and Trends Report on Child Labour, which will help assess the effectiveness of the steps taken so far.

The prime minister underscored that children growing up in developing countries are most affected by the scourge of child labour. In regions plagued by war or conflict-like conditions for years, there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of children subjected to labour. The world and relevant international bodies must give special attention to these areas.

Pakistan remains strictly committed to ILO Convention No. 138, which concerns the minimum age for admission to employment, and ILO Convention No. 182, which addresses the worst forms of child labour. Article 11 of the Constitution of Pakistan prohibits all forms of forced labour and child labour.

Additionally, several laws have been enacted to curb child labour in Pakistan, such as The Employment of Children Act 1991, The Domestic Workers Act 2002, The National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act 2017, The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Act 2018, The Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. However, there is a pressing need to strengthen the implementation mechanisms of these laws, he added.

The prime minister said the government urges all provinces, stakeholders, and civil society to support its efforts in ensuring that every child receives an education.

He said the Danish School System is one such initiative by the government to provide access to quality education in a safe environment for underprivileged children. To combat malnutrition, nutrition programmes have also been introduced in public schools.

