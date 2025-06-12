PM takes notice of massive increase in salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman

Pakistan Pakistan PM takes notice of massive increase in salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman

The premier has sought reports from top leaders of the parliament

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 09:41:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the recent increase in salaries of chairman Senate, deputy chairman Senate, speaker of the National Assembly, and the deputy speaker.

Sources said the premier has sought detailed reports from both the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker regarding the rationale behind the proposed pay increases.

The prime minister is expected to make a final decision on the matter once the reports are submitted and reviewed.

The move comes amid rising public scrutiny over government expenditures and demands for transparency in fiscal matters.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly criticised the increase in the salaries of National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the senior PML-N leader said that the increase in the salaries of custodians of both the houses is “financial vulgarity”.

The veteran politician urged the lawmakers to consider the plight of a common man, stating, “Our dignity and honour depend entirely on the well-being of ordinary citizen.”

سپیکر ،ڈپٹی سپیکر چیئرمین سینیٹ، ڈپٹی چیئرمین سینیٹ کی تنخواہ میں اور مالی مراعات میں بے تحاشہ اضافہ مالی فحاشی کے زمرے میں آتا ھے۔ عام آدمی کی زندگی کو ذہن میں رکھیں ھماری تمام عزت آبرو اسکی مرھون منت ھے۔۔ — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 11, 2025

The criticism comes days after the government issued a notification—just ahead of the federal budget—announcing a staggering 500pc increase in the monthly salaries of the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman.

Also Read: Govt increases salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman ahead of budget

Their salaries have been raised from Rs205,000 to Rs1.3 million, with the hike set to take effect from January 1, 2025.

It merits mention here that President Asif Ali Zardari had also signed an ordinance allowing up to 140pc increase in the salaries of federal ministers last month. As a result, their pay was increased from Rs218,000 to Rs519,000, also effective from January 2025.

Earlier this year, the government approved 300pc increase in the monthly salaries of MNAs and Senators, raising their pay from Rs180,000 to Rs519,000.

Parliamentary sources revealed that lawmakers initially demanded a further increase, seeking Rs1 million per month, but Speaker Ayaz Sadiq rejected the proposal and finalised the salary at Rs519,000.