Govt increases salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman ahead of budget

Pakistan Pakistan Govt increases salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman ahead of budget

The revised salaries will come into effect from January 1, 2025

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 23:47:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Friday increased the salaries of National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman.

According to details, the monthly salaries of NA speaker and Senate chairman have been increased by 500pc, bringing their new pay to Rs1.3 million.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The revised salaries will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

Prior to this increase, both the custodians of constitutional offices were drawing a monthly salary of Rs205,000.

Also Read: Govt increases ministers' salaries, brings them on par with MNAs

Earlier, the government had also approved a significant increase of Rs519,000 in the monthly salaries of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators.

According to National Assembly sources, the increase in MNAs salaries was made in line with the pay scale of a federal secretary.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has signed the order approving the salary increase for MNAs.

Parliamentary sources revealed that lawmakers initially demanded a further increase, seeking Rs1 million per month, but Speaker Ayaz Sadiq rejected the proposal and finalised the salary at Rs519,000.

With the raise, MNAs started receiving benefits and privileges equivalent to those of federal secretaries, significantly enhancing their financial perks.