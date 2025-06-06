PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince MBS discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

Both the sides reviewed the historic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders exchanged Eid greetings.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

During the meeting, both the sides reviewed the historic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, the regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with their delegation, offered Nawafil inside the Holy Kaaba and thanked Allah Almighty for the great victory of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per the statement, the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation performed Umrah during the night between Thursday and Friday as part of their visit.

The statement further mentioned that the door of the Holy Kaaba was specially opened for the Pakistani delegation.