Two die as roof collapses after gas cylinder explosion in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD (Web Desk) – Two people lost their lives after a roof collapsed in Abu Mohalla following a gas cylinder explosion in Jacobabad.

The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, while one person sustained injuries. Rescue teams promptly reached the site, and the deceased and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical and legal procedures.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred during the gas refilling of a refrigerator, which caused the cylinder to burst, leading to the roof's collapse.

Authorities have launched an investigation and urged citizens to take extra precautions while handling gas equipment at home.