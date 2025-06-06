Azma Bokhari hails Maryam Nawaz for controlling prices ahead of Eidul Azha

Pakistan Pakistan Azma Bokhari hails Maryam Nawaz for controlling prices ahead of Eidul Azha

Nawaz took charge specifically to reduce prices of flour, onions, tomatoes, and vegetables

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 18:04:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that for the first time, green spices are being sold at low prices during Eidul Azha.

In her statement, Azma praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for working day and night before Eid to prevent price hike.

She added that the chief minister ensured that there was no shortage of edible items in the market, calling it good governance and a people-centric government.

Read also: PML-N's Azma Bukhari slams PTI's rigging allegations after Sambrial by-election defeat

Azma questioned whether anyone had ever heard of any such meeting or effort on this matter in any other province.

The provincial minister said that Maryam Nawaz had taken charge specifically to reduce the prices of flour, onions, tomatoes, and vegetables.

She also shared videos of displayed rate lists of affordable green spices in the markets.