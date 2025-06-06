Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Eliminated terrorists were involved in several Indian-sponsored terrorist activities in the region.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 18:58:30 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed two terrorists of "Fitna-tul-Hindustan" during an operation in Balochistan's Kachhi district, following intelligence reports of their presence, said ISPR.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on June 6 in the general area of Kolpur, Kachhi district, based on credible intelligence.

The statement said security forces received information that terrorists affiliated with "Fitna-tul-Hindustan," an Indian proxy group, were present in the area. During the operation, forces effectively targeted the terrorist hideout.

Read also: Security forces kill 14 India-sponsored terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

ISPR reported that after an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, actively supported by India, were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to ISPR, the eliminated terrorists were involved in several Indian-sponsored terrorist activities in the region.

A clearance operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats and track down other possible terrorists hiding in the area.

The statement emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating the menace of Indian-backed terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.