Khawaja Saad Rafique discharged from PIC after getting treatment

All tests were conducted upon his arrival at the hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Friday as his health deteriorated due to severe chest pain.

According to media reports, all important tests were conducted upon his arrival at the hospital.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Director Professor Bilal Mohiuddin stated that Saad Rafique was brought in hospital as his heartbeat was out of control.

He added that the former minister’s ECG and other test results were later satisfactory.

After receiving immediate medical treatment, the veteran PML-N leader was discharged from the hospital.

Doctors have advised him to take complete rest to avoid any further complications.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that our fight is not with any political party and added that our one-point agenda is to make Pakistan stronger.

Addressing a rally during the election campaign in PP-52 Sambrial, Saad Rafique said that the workers of the PML-N are the real strength of Nawaz Sharif. He said that whenever the PML-N has come into power, the country and the nation progressed.

He said that the leadership of the PML-N has a one-point agenda which is the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.