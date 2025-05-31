Our fight is not with any political party: Saad Rafique

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that our fight is not with any political party and added that our one-point agenda is to make Pakistan stronger.

Addressing a rally during the election campaign in PP-52 Sambrial, Saad Rafique said that the workers of the PML-N are the real strength of Nawaz Sharif. He said that whenever the PML-N has come into power, the country and the nation progressed.

He said that the leadership of the PML-N has a one-point agenda which is the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the federal level and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab, the journey towards national progress and public welfare continues with full pace.

To continue this journey of public development and prosperity, the people of PP-52 constituency should stamp the lion on June 1 (Sunday) and make Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Hina Arshad Warraich successful.

Saad Rafique said that whenever PML-N came into power, Pakistan moved forward. "Just a few days ago, an enemy many times bigger than us challenged us and attacked our land. It threatened to shut down our water supply. The Pakistani army crushed the enemy many times bigger than us and gave a befitting reply to the extremist Narendra Modi," he added.

He said that at the time of the nuclear explosions, the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was under immense international pressure, but he had said, "We will eat grass but will not compromise on country's sovereignty."

Former federal minister said, "We have both lost and won elections, but we have always accepted the public’s decision -- whether in victory or defeat. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always claims elections are fair where it wins, and cries foul and alleges rigging wherever it loses."

