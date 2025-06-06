Pakistan moving in right direction under PM Shehbaz's leadership: Nawaz

Sharif praised Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is now heading in the right direction and credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for significantly improving the country’s economy.

Speaking to party workers in London, he added that under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan achieved victory, while Field Marshal’s strategic excellence led to success against India.

Sharif praised Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, saying he truly deserved the rank of Field Marshal and had defeated India through his leadership.

Discussing Punjab’s progress, Nawaz Sharif commended Maryam Nawaz for launching numerous new projects as Chief Minister and recognised her tireless efforts for public welfare.

He stated that the PML-N’s decisive victory in the Sialkot (Sambarial) by-election reflects the public’s confidence in the government.

Nawaz Sharif also held a detailed session with party workers during the gathering.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif prayed for the country’s development after offering Eid prayers in London.

“May Allah put Pakistan on the path of progress,” said the three-time prime minister after offering Eid prayer.

He added, “May Allah bless the people of Pakistan with happiness. May Allah grant joy to all Muslims across the Islamic world.”

