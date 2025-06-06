Nawaz Sharif offers Eid prayers in London, prays for Pakistan's progress and prosperity

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif offers Eid prayers in London, prays for Pakistan's progress and prosperity

May Allah put Pakistan on the path of progress, says the three-time prime minister

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 17:46:59 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif prayed for the country’s development after offering Eid prayers in London.

“May Allah put Pakistan on the path of progress,” said the three-time prime minister after offering Eid prayer.

He added, “May Allah bless the people of Pakistan with happiness. May Allah grant joy to all Muslims across the Islamic world.”

Earlier, PML-N supremo urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media in London on Monday, Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan's overall situation is improving and the country's stature at the global level is rising.

He also praised the performance of Punjab government being led by Maryam Nawaz.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif departs for London for medical check-up

The three-time prime minister also lauded China, Turkiye and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during difficult times.

“It is the collective responsibility of international community to support Pakistan’s legitimate issues and UN must take a leading role in resolving them,” said Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader also highlighted the importance of implementing UN resolutions, particularly on key global issues such as Kashmir and Palestine, which he said remain at the forefront of international concern.

“Pakistan was progressing in the right direction in 2017,” he said, blaming conspiracies for pushing the country towards instability.