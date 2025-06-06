PM, Field Marshal perform Umrah with delegation

JEDDAH (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with their delegation, offered Nawafil inside the Holy Kaaba and thanked Allah Almighty for the great victory of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per the statement, the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation performed Umrah during the night between Thursday and Friday as part of their visit.

The statement further mentioned that the door of the Holy Kaaba was specially opened for the Pakistani delegation. The Prime Minister and Army Chief offered Nawafil inside the Kaaba and expressed gratitude to Allah for the great triumph of Bunyan Marsus.

They also offered special prayers for Pakistan’s recent achievements in the economic and public welfare sectors, the country’s development and prosperity, and the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

