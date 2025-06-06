Bohra community celebrates Eidul Azha today

Pakistan Pakistan Bohra community celebrates Eidul Azha today

Afghan refugees are also celebrating Eidul Azha today

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 15:13:11 PKT

KARACHI – The Bohra community is celebrating Eidul Azha today. The Bohra community offered Eid prayers in Karachi and then performed animal sacrifices.

On the other hand, Afghan refugees in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, are also celebrating Eidul Azha today. Eid prayers were offered in Hayatabad, Board Bazaar, Karkhano Market, Shamshato Camp, and Nasir Bagh.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Saif, said that a comprehensive sanitation plan for Eidul Azha has been finalised in the province. Special attention is being given to Eidgahs, public places, and designated slaughter sites.

He added that all Eid gahs will be thoroughly cleaned before the Eid prayers. Environment-friendly biodegradable shopping bags are being distributed among citizens so they can properly dispose of animal waste.

