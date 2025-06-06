Justice Rozi Khan sworn in as acting BHC chief justice

Oath administered by Governor Mandokhail at Governor House Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Justice Rozi Khan Bareech was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Governor House in Quetta, where Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath.

The event was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers, senior judges, lawyers, and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, among others.

