270 inmates to be released as Punjab announces 90-day sentence remission on Eid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In celebration of Eidul Azha, the Punjab government has announced a 90-day special remission in prison sentences across the province.

According to the Punjab Home Department, approximately 450 inmates will benefit from the reduction, with around 270 prisoners expected to be released, allowing them to spend Eid with their families.

The remission has been granted under Rule 216 of the Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978, but excludes those convicted of serious offenses such as terrorism, sectarian violence, sedition, anti-state activities, espionage, murder, rape, drug trafficking, robbery, kidnapping, financial fraud, and embezzlement of public funds.

Officials stated that the move aimed to promote prisoner welfare and facilitate family reunions during the festive occasion.