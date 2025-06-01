Nawaz Sharif departs for London for medical checkup

He will undergo medical examination during his stay and is likely to spend Eid in London

LAHORE (Dunay News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has departed for London for a medical checkup.

According to reports, Nawaz Sharif left Lahore on a special aircraft and is expected to land in London at 6pm (UK time).

Last month, he had extended his stay in London due to medical reasons.

The former prime minister's stay in London was extended on the advice of doctors. The doctors had advised Nawaz Sharif to undergo further tests.

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing regular medical check-ups by the doctors who are monitoring his condition.

Apart from his treatment, the PML-N president is reportedly engaging in political consultations with PML-N leadership

The former prime minister, who had arrived in London from Belarus earlier last month for a two-week stay, had re-arranged his return ticket.