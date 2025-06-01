Explosion in KP's Kohat claims two lives

KOHAT (Dunya News) - At least two people were killed in an explosion occurred inside a house in Darra Adam Khel area of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the blast completely destroyed the structure of the house.

Rescue officials have recovered the bodies of two people from the rubble.

Police authorities stated that the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

However, investigations are underway to identify the deceased, while the Bomb Disposal Squad is also examining the site to determine the nature of the explosion.

A day earlier, two people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta.

According to police, the tragic incident took place near Killi Mangla area and it targeted tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai.

As many as seven people were initially reported injured in the explosion, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Among the deceased are tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai and his brother Abdul Nafay Bazai.

The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the explosion.

All the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

Police had cordoned off the area and started collecting the evidence to determine the nature of the blast.