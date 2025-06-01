PM Shehbaz briefs President Zardari on recent foreign visits

Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Ali Zardari at Governor House, Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Governor House, Lahore to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

Both the leaders discussed a wide range of national matters including political, economic, and foreign affairs.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed President Zardari on his recent foreign visits.

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were also present in the meeting.

President Zardari emphasized the need for joint efforts in steering Pakistan towards the path of progress.

“The world is now recognising Pakistan's achievements. We’ll not allow anyone to look at Pakistan with ill intent,” said President Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the President that his visits to friendly countries remained very successful.

“Pakistan has always advocated for peace and no one can dare to challenge our sovereignty due to the bravery of our armed forces,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, President Zardari stressed on the need to work to strengthen ties with Bangladesh.

He was speaking at a reception held in honour of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams here at the Governor’s house.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also attended the function. The president met and shook hands with the cricketers and officials from both the teams.