PM Shehbaz lauds armed forces for playing key role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz lauds armed forces for playing key role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

He was addressing the army officers in Command and Staff College Quetta

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 17:33:11 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to armed forces for playing key role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

He was addressing the army officers in Command and Staff College Quetta on Saturday.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are the guardian of national sovereignty and integrity,” said the prime minister.

He stated that Pakistan did not merely respond to Indian aggression but decisively turned the tables.

He also extended a warm welcome to visiting officers from friendly countries, stating that their presence reflects the strong diplomatic and military ties Pakistan enjoys globally.

He said that India targeted our civilians after the Pahalgam incident and Pakistan responded in a befitting way.

He lauded the performance of armed forces throughout the operation.

The prime minister also credited the historic achievement to the professional leadership of Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta to lead meeting on peace

“The government and people stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces,” said the prime minister.

He said that Pakistan accepted the ceasefire proposals from the United States and other friendly nations to maintain peace in South Asia.

Talking about the economic issues, prime minister said that successful negotiations with the IMF had stabilized the economy.

However, he emphasized that structural reforms at the grassroots level are essential for sustained growth.

He said that the economy is moving in the right direction due to the tireless efforts of the government.

“In the wake of recent tensions with India, the morale of our forces and nation remained high,” he asserted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Quetta on a one-day visit on Saturday.

The acting governor, the speaker, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the prime minister.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, and others are accompanying the prime minister.