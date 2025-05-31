PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta to lead meeting on peace

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Quetta on a one-day visit on Saturday.

The acting governor, the speaker, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the prime minister.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, and others accompany the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Command and Staff College in Quetta and also participate in a grand jirga.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and federal ministers will also attend the jirga, where matters including law and order and the overall situation will be discussed.

The governor and chief minister of Balochistan, along with provincial ministers, have also been invited to the jirga. Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, tribal and political leaders have also been invited.

During the jirga, the elders of Balochistan will be taken into confidence on various matters.

A day earlier (Friday), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the Command and Staff College and addressed students and faculty about the regional security challenges.

He showered praise on the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and condoled with their family members.

He said the people of Pakistan, under national leadership, became a wall of steel for the defence of the motherland.

Praising professionalism of the Armed Forces, the COAS reiterated that success of ‘Marka-e-Haq’ was a testimony to our national resolve, and complete synergy among all elements of national power.

The corps commander and commandant Command and Staff College Quetta welcomed the COAS.

